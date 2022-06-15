Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,561 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Castellan Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

