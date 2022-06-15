Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $461.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

