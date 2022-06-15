Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

