Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Zuora stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

