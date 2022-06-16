10,109 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

