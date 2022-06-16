10,364 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.