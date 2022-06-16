10,962 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

INTC traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 675,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

