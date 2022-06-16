114,587 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

