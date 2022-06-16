11,677 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. 1,125,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.