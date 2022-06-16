12,352 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

GILD stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,271. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

