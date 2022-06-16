1,280 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

MMM stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38. 3M has a 52 week low of $133.06 and a 52 week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

