13,300 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,986,000 after purchasing an additional 302,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 190,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,787. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.