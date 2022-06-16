15,000 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of USA Truck as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.90. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

