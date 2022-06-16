156,428 Shares in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Tricida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,073. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $526.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,344,084 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,238.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 372,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,427. 47.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

