1,565 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,676. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

