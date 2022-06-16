167,268 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Siena Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

