17,836 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

FPE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,280. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

