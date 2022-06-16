1,795 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 483.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $16.52 on Thursday, reaching $237.80. 9,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.27.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.38.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

