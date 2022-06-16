182,949 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,788,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BSV opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
