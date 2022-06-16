182,949 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,788,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.