2,102 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.34. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $198.29 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.