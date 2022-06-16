22,546 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

