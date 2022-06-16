2,348 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,089,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $218.94 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

