25,310 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Airbnb accounts for about 1.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

ABNB stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.20 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

