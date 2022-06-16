27,521 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,677. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.