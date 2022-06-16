2,821 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $12,940,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $90.66. 106,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

