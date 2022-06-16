28,543 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

