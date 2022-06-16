3,052 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.98. 23,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,451. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.55 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.12.

