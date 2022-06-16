3,314,173 Shares in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Acquired by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,314,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,000. LianBio accounts for 0.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 3.09% of LianBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth about $14,058,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

LIAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 2,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. LianBio has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). As a group, equities research analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

