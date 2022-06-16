37,412 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.14. 210,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,742. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

