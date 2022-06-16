3,745 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.