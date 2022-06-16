4,106 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,261.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

