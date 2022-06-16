41,475 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 12,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,805. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.