426 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,924. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

