4,329 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 907,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.