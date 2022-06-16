4,458 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.00. 721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,833. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

