46,924 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. GSK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 270,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

