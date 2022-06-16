4,825 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

