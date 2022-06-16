48,686 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $95.37 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

