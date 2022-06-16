56,852 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,002 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,042 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,996,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,896,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 8,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $47.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.