5,790 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,597 shares of company stock valued at $27,351,588. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.33. 211,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

