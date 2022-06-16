59,917 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 140,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.