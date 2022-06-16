6,592 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Prudential Financial comprises 0.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 65,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

