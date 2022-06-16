66,010 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 206,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,346. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

