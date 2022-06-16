715 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.44 and a 200-day moving average of $525.38.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

