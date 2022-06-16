71,976 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. 890,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.