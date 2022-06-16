73,520 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

