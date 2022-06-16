7,994 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Accenture by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,936,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.91. 10,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

