8,207 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.42. 75,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,719. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

