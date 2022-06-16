8,385 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Acquired by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

