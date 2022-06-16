890 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded down $13.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,887. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

